Kernels' Comeback Comes Up Short, Wisconsin Tops Cedar Rapids 4-3

July 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Kernels scored three times in the bottom of the ninth inning but left the game-tying run at second as Wisconsin held on to take a 4-3 win over Cedar Rapids Saturday night.

It didn't take long for the Timber Rattler offense to get going. To begin the game, Luis Lara singled, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Luke Adams sacrifice fly to lift Wisconsin on top 1-0. With two outs in the inning, a pair of singles put two more runners on for Ramon Rodriguez, who plated two with a two-run double to make it 3-0 Wisconsin in the first inning.

That stayed the score all the way until the top of the ninth. Wisconsin starter Tate Kuehner did not allow a run across five shutout frames, allowing just three hits while striking out five. Behind him, Mark Manfredi did not allow a run in his 2.1 innings in relief, striking out five while allowing just one hit.

Not to be outdone, Mike Paredes was just as good out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen. In relief of starter Darren Bowen, Paredes did not allow a run across 4.1 innings, posting three strikeouts in his scoreless outing.

In the top of the ninth, Wisconsin added a big insurance run. Matt Wood doubled to begin the frame, and after he was pinched run for, Felix Valerio scored three batters later on a Tayden Hall RBI single to lift the Timber Rattlers on top 4-0.

That insurance run proved to be the difference. In the bottom of the ninth, Rubel Cespedes began the rally with a one-out single. The next batter, Kevin Maitan, then ripped a double to right field, and Cespedes scored on the play on an error to put the Kernels on the board 4-1. Behind Maitan, Jay Harry was hit by a pitch to put two runners on, and after a strikeout, the runners stayed on first and second for Misael Urbina, who drove both home, nearly missing a home run with a double off the wall to make it 4-3. With the game-tying run on second and two outs, Aaron Rund got a strikeout to end the game as Wisconsin held to win 4-3.

The loss evens the series with the Timber Rattlers at 1-1 and sets Cedar Rapids at 51-36 on the season and 14-9 in the second half. The series finale and the rubber match of the three-game series is set for tomorrow at 1:05, with Jordan Carr on the mound opposite Will Rudy.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.