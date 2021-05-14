TinCaps Game Information: May 14 at Lake County

Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-5) @ Lake County Captains (6-3)

Friday, May 14 (6:35 p.m.) | Classic Park | Eastlake, Ohio | Game 4 of 6 in Series | | Away Game 4 of 60 | Game 9 of 120

RHP Moises Lugo (2.25 ERA) vs. RHP Tanner Burns (0.00 ERA)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST GAME: Fort Wayne fell to 3-5 on the season and has now dropped their last 4 games after an 8-2 loss at Lake County. The 'Caps surrendered 17 hits, 9 of which XBH, which both set new season-highs.

HERO BALL: The TinCaps have made a habit of scoring late in games over the last two. After being shut out in Game 1 of the series, Fort Wayne has scored 5runs in the 7th inning or later over the last two games.

TRANSACTIONS: On Wednesday, San Diego transferred INF Olivier Basabe from Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio. The Padres also activated OF Grant Little to the TinCaps from the Injured List. Little, who spent 2019 with Fort Wayne, is starting in left field and batting second. The 23-year-old Basabe was 3-for-11 at the plate and also made 2 appearances out of the bullpen in lop-sided games... On Thursday, San Diego transferred OF Michael Curry to Double-A San Antonio... Fort Wayne's active roster stands at 28 players (as of this year, the limit in Single-A is 30)... The Padres recently had 5 players placed on their Injured List due to health and safety protocols. As a result, they've called up several players from Triple-A El Paso; thus, the reinforcements from Double-A to Triple-A and High-A to Double-A.

HARRIS ON A HEATER: CF Jawuan Harris has been Fort Wayne's best hitter so far this season. He currently sits at 3rd in the High-A Central with a 1.111 OPS through 6 games. His 7 walks are tied for 5th most. Harris is picking up where he left off in 2019 with the 'Caps when he reached base safely in 16 consecutive games from Aug. 15-Sept. 1.

RUN PRODUCERS: A trio of TinCaps currently sit in the Top 12 in the High-A Central RBIs. OF Agustin Ruiz leads the way with 7 (T-5th), while INFs Luis Almanzar and Kelvin Melean are clipping at his heels with 6 (T-10th).

ANOTHER ONE: Jonny Homza used his 3rd different glove of the season last night. Fort Wayne's primary catcher has started 5 games behind the plate, plus 1 at third base, and 1 at first base. So far in his MiLB career, Homza has started 70 games at catcher, 58 at third base, 3 at second base, and even 3 at shortstop. Last night was his 1st GS at first.

MASTERFUL MOISES: Tonight's starter, RHP Moises Lugo, is on for his 2nd start of the season. In his 1st start last Saturday, he dazzled, throwing 4.0 IP, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 4. Lugo sat in the mid-90s with his fastball and showed excellent command of his breaking pitches.

DON'T GET BURN(S)ED: Lake County's starter tonight, RHP Tanner Burns, is the Indians' No. 15 prospect and No. 5 RHP prospect, per MLB.com. Burns was selected 36th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Auburn, and threw 4 shutout innings in his first start.

