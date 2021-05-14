Whalen Walk-Off Leads Peoria to Three Straight Wins

High-A Central League - Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, Ill. - The Peoria Chiefs rallied from four runs down to defeat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 7-6, on Friday night at Dozer Park. Brady Whalen drove in the winning two runs with a single to right field on a night where he went 2-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Jhon Torres and Malcom Nunez led off the ninth inning with consecutive singles, with Torres advancing to third on Nunez' single and Nunez advancing into scoring position via steal.

An eighth inning rally by the Chiefs brought the game to within one run (6-5). Torres and Nunez led off the inning with consecutive singles, with Pedro Pages reaching on an error. Two wild pitches scored Torres and Nunez, before a Moises Castillo line drive to left scored Pages.

However, the rally would end on a strikeout, leaving three runners stranded.

Wisconsin struck first in the opening inning and did its damage with two outs on four hits.

Thomas Dillard nearly hit a two-run home run in the left field corner, but was reversed by the umpires to a double that drove in Carlos Rodriguez. Dillard would end up crossing the plate the next at-bat after Korry Howell hit a liner to left field.

In the bottom of the second inning Zade Richardson hit his first home run of the season to deep centerfield to trim the lead in half. However, Rodriguez would hit a home run of his own to left field in the top of the third to regain a two-run advantage for the visitors.

The home run ball continued to be the story of the game, with Jesus Lujano hitting a solo shot to center in the top of the fourth for the Timber Rattlers. Then it was Whalen in the bottom of

the sixth with a solo homer of his own - his first of the year - that trimmed the Chiefs deficit to 4-2.

Wisconsin would again benefit from another long ball in the top of the eighth when Lujano hit his second of the night that extended their lead to 6-2.

Both teams will be back at Dozer Park tomorrow for the fifth game of the six-game series with first pitch billed for 6:35 p.m.

Single Game Ticket Information

May and June single game tickets are now on sale! Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and on Friday's from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. The box office will be closed for lunch daily between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tickets for July, August and September will be available at a later time.

The Peoria Chiefs are locally owned and operated and play their games at Dozer Park. The Chiefs are a committed community asset and premier entertainment venue for families and individuals in Central Illinois.

