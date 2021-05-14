Kernels Defeat River Bandits, 6-2

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels earned their first road win of the season Friday in a 6-2 triumph versus the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park. Spencer Steer went 2-of-3 with a home run, two runs batted in, and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot in the batting order.

The Kernels (6-4) and the River Bandits (6-3) each scored once in the opening inning. Steer led off the game with a walk, advanced to second base on Seth Gray's groundout, and came home during Matt Wallner's RBI single. Quad Cities answered with a game-tying sacrifice fly from Vinnie Pasquantino that plated Nathan Eaton.

Cedar Rapids would tally the next five runs to build a 6-1 lead. Within the top of the second, Trey Cabbage scored via passed ball, and Steer drove in Michael Helman on a sacrifice fly. Steer led off the fifth with a solo home run to left field. Gabriel Maciel recorded a bunt single early in the sixth and later scored courtesy of an RBI single for Gray.

One run by Quad Cities in the seventh trimmed the difference to 6-2. Pasquantino's bases-loaded walk plated John Rave, but potential game-tying runs Seuly Matias and Jimmy Govern both struck out to end the inning.

Derek Molina (1-0) notched the victory for the Kernels, and Anthony Veneziano (0-1) was the losing pitcher for the River Bandits. Molina had five strikeouts in three-plus frames and was tagged for just one run. Veneziano yielded three runs including two earned runs in three innings pitched.

The penultimate game of this Kernels road trip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. Cedar Rapids right-hander Matt Canterino (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to face Quad Cities right-hander Grant Gambrell (1-0, 0.00), and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the contest on www.kernels.com.

