HealthLinc and South Bend Cubs Host COVID-19 Vaccination Day

May 14, 2021







VALPARAISO, IN - HealthLinc and the South Bend Cubs (High-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) are teaming up to promote COVID-19 vaccinations to area residents at Four Winds Field on Monday, May 24 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. HealthLinc will host a table during the Cubs homestand against the Dayton Dragons (Tuesday through Sunday, May 18-23) to assist fans with registration for the vaccine day.

"We are grateful to the Cubs organization for allowing us to promote our services, the vaccination day and the importance of everyone getting vaccinated during the upcoming homestand." states Beth Wrobel, HealthLinc CEO. "We want the COVID-19 vaccine to be available to everyone, so we can all get back to the ballgame."

HealthLinc will administer the J&J vaccine to anyone 18 years and older. All those who receive the vaccine on vaccination day will be entered into a drawing to win an outdoor suite with tickets for up to 16 people and four parking passes to an upcoming South Bend Cubs game.

Anyone interested should pre-register for the vaccine by calling 219.872.6200, Ext. 6203. Pre-registration is advised, and walk-ins are welcome.

"We're proud to partner with HealthLinc to distribute the vaccine to as many people as possible," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "Being a good community partner has been our primary goal since day one. We are encouraging as many people as possible to pre-register and come down to Four Winds Field to receive their vaccine."

For more information about HealthLinc and the COVID-19 vaccination day at Four Winds Field, contact Jodie Wexelberg.

