Lugnuts' Rally Comes up Short in 9th, 3-1

DAYTON, OH - In a tight pitching-dominated game, the Dayton Dragons (7-3) scored two crucial eighth-inning insurance runs and hung on for a 3-1 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (5-5) on Friday night at Day Air Ballpark.

The Lugnuts won the first two games of the six-game series but the Dragons have taken each of the last two contests, setting up a pair of games over the weekend to decide whether the series is won or split.

The only score in the game for the first seven and a half innings came in the bottom of the fifth on a Miguel Hernández double off Lansing starter Reid Birlingmair followed by a Jacob Hurtubise sacrifice bunt and a Brian Rey sacrifice fly against reliever Charles Hall, giving the Dragons a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, however, Hurtubise drew a leadoff walk from Aiden McIntyre. Rey singled through the left side and Hurtubise raced for third base. Left fielder Lester Madden, Jr.'s throw one-hopped past third baseman Cobie Vance, an error that scored Hurtubise for a 2-0 Dayton lead and advanced Rey to third. McIntyre struck out both Quincy McAfee and José Tello, but Eric Yang singled to left to bring in Rey and increase the lead to 3-0.

Silenced on two hits in the first eight innings, the Lugnuts did not go quietly in the ninth. With one out, Dayton right-hander Johnnie Schneider plunked Elvis Peralta, Jr. and then handed out consecutive walks to Michael Guldberg, Drew Millas and Ryan Gridley, forcing in Peralta, Jr. with the Lugnuts' first run.

Dayton manager José Moreno went back to the bullpen, bringing in Eddy Demurias to relieve Schneider. Demurias struck out Patrick McColl for the second out and then fell behind Cobie Vance 3-and-0 before getting Vance on a groundout to second to end the game.

In defeat, Lansing starter Birlingmair gave up one run in four innings, striking out three while allowing four hits and four walks, and reliever Hall was dazzling, fanning six Dragons while not allowing a base runner over the next three innings.

Opening Day starter Seth Shuman (0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season for the Nuts on Saturday at 7:05 p.m., opposing Dayton right-hander Lyon Richardson (0.00 ERA).

The next Nuts homestand will run from Tuesday, May 25, through Sunday, May 30, against the Great Lakes Loons. To purchase tickets, please visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

