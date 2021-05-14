Snappers Drop First Game At Home To The Cubs

BELOIT, WI - Behind a feverish Friday night crowd at Pohlman Field, the Beloit Snappers couldn't quite pull out a victory, as they fell 4-1 to the South Bend Cubs.

The Cubs scored four runs in the middle innings, but the roar of the crowd never diminished. Beloit's left fielder Thomas Jones demolished a homer to left center and scored the first run of the game for the Snappers, making it 4-1, Cubs.

After a pair of strikeouts to start the bottom of the ninth inning, Griffin Conine reached second on a two-out error. Down to their final out, Pohlman Field was at a frenzy, but Nic Ready grounded to second to end the game and break the Snappers' four-game winning streak.

Beloit Top Performers: Nic Ready went 2-for-3 with a walk, logging his first multi-hit game. Thomas Jones crushed his second homer of the season. Antonio Velez threw two scoreless innings in relief.

The Snappers are back at home against the South Bend Cubs on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

