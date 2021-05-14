Dragons Sweep High-A Central League Player of the Week Awards

DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson has been named the High-A Central League Pitcher of the Week for the opening week of the 2021 season (May 4-9). The announcement gives the Dragons a sweep of the league's Player of the Week awards after Dayton's Brian Rey was named Batter of the Week yesterday.

Richardson made two starts during the week, tossing eight scoreless innings and allowing just four hits with four walks and nine strikeouts. Richardson was the Cincinnati Reds second round draft pick in 2018 out of Jensen Beach High School in Florida.

Rey was named the Batter of the Week after leading the league in home runs (4) and RBI (12) and batting .333 over the first week. He continues to lead the league in those two categories (now with five homers and 13 RBI) as well as slugging percentage, OPS, extra base hits, and total bases.

The Dragons are 6-3 through nine games. They host the Lansing Lugnuts tonight at 7:05 at Day Air Ballpark. The series will continue Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 2:05 p.m. All three games will be televised on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013) and broadcast on 980 WONE Fox Sports and the Dragons Mobile App.

