GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are back home to start a six-game series on May 18 against Spencer Torkelson, the #1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Entry Draft, and the West Michigan Whitecaps. That isn't the biggest news of the upcoming homestand! Effective immediately, the Timber Rattlers will no longer require fans to wear a mask and are removing the "buffer zones" around the dugouts and bullpens. Those who wish to wear a mask may still do so, but it is optional.

Additionally, beginning June 1, capacity at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will be increased to almost 100%.

TUESDAY, MAY 18 at 6:35pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Y100: Bang for Your Buck is back for another night. All fans may enjoy a Cher-Make hotdog for $1 and a 16-ounce Pepsi product for $1. Fans of legal drinking age may have a 12-ounce domestic beer for $2.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 at 6:35pm: The Rattlers play the Whitecaps at 6:35pm. This is the final Wednesday home game this season that is NOT a Bark in the Park game. Fox Valley Humane Association and WVBO are bringing back Bark in the Park on June 2. Make your plans now and let your good dog know about them. We will have details on this season's Bark in the Park games later this month.

THURSDAY, MAY 20 at 6:35pm; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 105.7 WAPL: All fans to attend this game may enjoy Cher-Make bratwurst for $2. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 12-ounce craft brews that are available in the Brews on Third area and other concessions stands throughout the ballpark.

FRIDAY, MAY 21 at 6:35pm; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's Supper Club Cocktails with 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price. After the game, children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation. Don't forget that FOX 11 postgame fireworks start on June 4.

SATURDAY, MAY 22 at 1:05pm; North Shore Bank Family Day with 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Come on out for day baseball! Stay after the game to have the kids aged twelve and under run the bases courtesy of Meijer. Mark your calendars for June 5 because that is the date for the start of Saturday postgame fireworks.

SUNDAY, MAY 23 at 1:05pm; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Corbin Burnes Shirsey Giveaway courtesy of Century 21: The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Corbin Burnes Shirsey courtesy of Century 21. Celebrate the former Rattler pitchers ascent to the big leagues with this fun, wearable item. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2021 Brewers-themed jerseys for this game.

Ticket packages for 2021 are available now from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

