Great Lakes Tops 'Caps in Extras

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Great Lakes won their second consecutive game on Friday night in extra innings in West Michigan, 3-2 the final. Ryan Ward's pinch-hit RBI in the top of the 11th paved the way for Melvin Jimenez's first win of the season for the Loons. The 11-inning thriller was Great Lakes' first trip to extra innings this season.

The Loons are 4-0 when scoring first versus opponents, and 0-6 when opponents score first.

Great Lakes' manager Austin Chubb put Ward, as well as his on-base streak, to the test in the 11th in a pinch-hit situation for catcher Ryan January. Ward singled through the left side of the infield, scoring Luke Heyer from second base with a close play at the plate. Ward has now been on base in all ten games he's appeared in this season, dating back to Opening Day on May 4.

Miguel Vargas was not far behind, putting the Loons on the scoreboard first with his second home run of the season. Vargas finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, scoring twice. The third baseman also made a noteworthy catch in foul territory, fully extending and nearly upending himself over the dugout rail to retire Spencer Torkelson in the fourth inning. Vargas' batting average jumped from .219 to a .270, following Friday's win.

Great Lakes starter Jose Martinez contributed the longest outing by any Loons pitcher with 5 1/3 innings in Friday's win, giving up one hit and striking out three with no runs allowed. Cole Percival relieved Martinez with 3 1/3 innings, giving up a solo home run to Whitecaps' catcher Dillon Dingler to tie the game with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

Melvin Jimenez (W, 1-0) gave up one run on a hit, walking two and striking out four in two innings. Jimenez blew a save opportunity in the 10th before striking out three batters to shut the door on West Michigan in the 11th. Yaya Chentouf (L, 2-1) allowed the go-ahead RBI single from Ryan Ward in the top of the inning.

Joe Vranesh continues a fine series in West Michigan after doubling Friday night, extending his on-base streak to five games. After entering the WM series hitless, Vranesh has homered and doubled in his last three appearances.

After taking the first three of four, Great Lakes eyes an opportunity to win the series Saturday night in West Michigan. Right-hander Clayton Beeter gets the go for the Loons, battling against WM's fellow righty Jesus Vargas. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EDT from LMCU Ballpark, live coverage can be found on ESPN 100.9 FM, your home of Great Lakes Loons baseball. The Loons return to Dow Diamond May 18 to host the Lake County Captains.

