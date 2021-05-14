Leobaldo Cabrera Joins Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that outfielder Leobaldo Cabrera has been added to the team's roster from the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. This roster move was disseminated by Brian Maloney, Senior Manager, Minor League Operations for the Minnesota Twins.

The Cabimas, Venezuela native appeared in five games for the Mighty Mussels earlier this season featuring experience at all three outfield positions. Cabrera was acquired by the Minnesota Twins last month as a minor league free agent. He spent the 2019 season with the Road City Explorers of the Empire League. Cabrera previously played for four active years in the New York Yankees organization including a brief stint with the Advanced A Tampa Tarpons during 2018.

With this transaction, the Kernels now have 29 active players along with one man on the injured list, one individual on the temporary inactive list, and one player on the restricted list.

Cedar Rapids continues the 2021 season Friday evening at Quad Cities with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park. Kernels fans can catch the action with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz on www.kernels.com.

After the series at Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids will host a 12-game homestand from May 18 through May 30. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

