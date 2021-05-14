Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

May 14, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, May 14, 2021 l Game # 10

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton,Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (5-4) at Dayton Dragons (6-3)

RH Reid Birlingmair (0-1, 5.40) vs. RH Spencer Stockton (1-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 4, Lansing 2. Dayton starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft struck out a professional career-high nine batters over 5.1 innings and Jose Tello hit a home run to lead the Dragons to their first home win of the season. Dayton scored two runs in the first inning and never relinquished the lead. Quincy McAfee's RBI double keyed the first inning productivity. Relievers Jacques Pucheu and Francis Peguero combined for 3.2 scoreless innings to close out the win.

Sweep: The Dragons swept the High-A Central League Player of the Week awards for the first week of the season. Brian Rey was named Batter of the Week after leading the league in home runs (4) and RBI (12) and batting .333 for games of May 4-9. Lyon Richardson was named Pitcher of the Week for firing eight scoreless innings over two starts.

Player Notes

Brian Rey leads the High-A Central League in home runs (5), RBI (13), slugging percentage (.931), OPS (1.286), extra base hits (7), and total bases (27). He is also sixth in batting average (.345) and tied for third in hits (10). Four teams have fewer home runs than Rey.

Rey has hit safely in all seven games he has played in this season, batting .345...Miguel Hernandez has hit safely in five straight games, batting .381 over that stretch, after starting the year by going 0 for 9...Jacob Hurtubise has a four-game hitting streak, batting .286.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 4.1 innings, surrendering just one hit and two walks. He has struck out 9 of 16 batters faced.

Starting pitcher Noah Davis has allowed only two hits in 10 innings and leads the league in strikeouts with 16. Davis also leads the league in opponent batting average at .065.

Team Notes

The Dragons lead the league in runs (50), home runs (11), batting average (.263), slugging percentage (.424), total bases (126), and hits (78).

The Dragons 6-3 start is tied for third best in franchise history through nine games. The best Dragons starts were 9-0 in 2007 and 7-2 in 2017. The best starts through 10 games were 9-1 in 2007 and 7-3 in 2014, 2017, and 2018.

The Dragons have stolen 20 bases in nine games, putting them on a pace for 266 in a 120 game season. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in their last season (2019). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011, when Billy Hamilton stole 103.

Dragons pitchers have allowed only 48 base hits in 78 innings his season, allowing an opponent batting average of .176 (best in the league).

Dragons opponents went 5 for 43 (.116) with runners in scoring position in the series at Great Lakes. Lansing went 8 for 25 (.320) in the first two games of this series (both Lansing wins), but they went 1 for 9 last night.

The Dragons committed have committed only seven errors in nine games, ranking second in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sat., May 15 (7:05 p.m.): Lansing TBA at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-0, 0.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., May 16 (2:05 p.m.): Lansing RH Stevie Emanuels (0-0, 2.08) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-0, 2.70) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

