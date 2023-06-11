TinCaps Game Information: June 11 at Quad Cities River Bandits

June 11, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (26-30) @ Quad Cities River Bandits (28-28)

Sunday, June 11 | 2 p.m. ET | Modern Woodmen Park | Davenport, IA

RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Will Fleming (piggyback RHP Cruz Noriega)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps overcame a 3-run deficit to beat Quad Cities, 7-3, on Saturday night at Modern Woodmen Park to clinch a series victory.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 5 of their last 6 games and are 12-6 over their last 18. The 'Caps are 3-0-1 in their last 4 series.

HE'S LEGEN-DAIRY: OF Justin Farmer is on a tear this week. He's 8-for-18 in this series with a double, a triple, and in Friday's game, he hit a go-ahead 9th inning homer. Farmer also has 5 walks, 7 RBIs, and 3 stolen bases this week. Including last Sunday's series finale against South Bend, Farmer is 11 for his last 22 (.500). Overall, Farmer has reached base safely in 11 straight, though he did have a 6-game hitting streak end on Saturday.

STREAKS: Nathan Martorella and Lucas Dunn are on 7-game hitting streaks... Martorella also has an 11-game on-base streak... Brandon Valenzuela has a hit in 6 straight... Juan Zabala is on a 9-game on-base streak.

HAWKEYE HOMECOMING: Manager Jonny Mathews is from Centerville, Iowa, about 3 hours southwest of here. He's a former Hawkeyes grad assistant and also played and coached at Indian Hills. Wednesday's winning pitcher, Adam Mazur, was the 2022 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year at Iowa.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.38). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.88 ERA, 3rd highest.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +16 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 29-27 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... In games decided by 1 or 2 runs, the 'Caps are 6-16.

JAKOB MARSEE: Along with Peoria's Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the MWL to appear in every game so far this year... In MWL, ranks 1st in runs (43), 2nd in walks (43; 18% BB%), and 3rd in SB (19)... 5th best BB/K (0.93).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest ranked in MWL)... Since May 5, 8th in the MWL in average (.311)... For the year, ranks 7th in R (32)... has 7th lowest K% (13%).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 13 doubles are 5th most in the MWL.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In MWL, ranks 2nd in XBH (23), HR (9) and RBIs (40), 3rd in games (55), 5th in R (36), 6th in SLG (.487), BB (36, 15% BB%), OPS (.873), 2B (13) and H (54), 9th in OBP (.386)... 7th in wRC+ (151), wOBA (.402) and BB/K (0.85)... 5th in ISO (.218). For context, Fernando Tatis Jr.'s OPS was .910 in 2017. Best in TinCaps era: Jason Hagerty (.917 in 2010).

BACK AGAIN: The TinCaps last played in Davenport May 7-9, 2018. The following 8 players appeared in that series for the TinCaps and have since reached the big leagues: pitcher Mason Thompson, infielder Gabriel Arias, catcher Luis Campusano, outfielder Jack Suwinski, then-infielder Esteury Ruiz, pitcher MacKenzie Gore, pitcher Tom Cosgrove, and pitcher Adrián Martinez. Current manager Jonny Mathews was the hitting coach.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,461 fans per game so far this year across 29 openings, including 3 sellouts. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 2nd in the Midwest League to Dayton, and 3rd overall out of 30 High-A clubs (Greenville, South Atlantic League, is 2nd). Parkview Field is also out-drawing 18 Double-A ballparks and 6 in Triple-A.

5 MILLION FANS COUNTDOWN: The TinCaps project to welcome their 5,000,000th fan to Parkview Field next week on Thursday, June 15 vs. the Dayton Dragons.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.