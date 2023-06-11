Rattlers Rained Out of Series Finale at West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The series finale between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and West Michigan Whitecaps scheduled for Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark has been rained out. The game was to be the final meeting of the teams this season. It will not be rescheduled.

The Timber Rattlers stay on the road this week. They have an off day on Monday before starting a series with the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday afternoon at Dow Diamond. Game time on Tuesday is 12:05pm CDT. The broadcast is on AM1280 WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center at 11:45am. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link. The internet video feed is available to subscribers of Bally Live, too.

Wisconsin's next home game is Tuesday, June 20 when the Rattlers start a six-game series with the Lansing Lugnuts at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

