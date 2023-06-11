Lugnuts/Cubs Finale Canceled by Inclement Weather

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The scheduled series finale between the Lansing Lugnuts (26-30) and South Bend Cubs (28-28) was canceled due to inclement weather on Sunday afternoon at Four Winds Field.

The game was the final scheduled meeting of the season between the Nuts and Cubs and thus will not be made up. It clinches a series victory for the Lugnuts, who won three of five games on the road.

The Nuts now return home to take on the Peoria Chiefs from June 13-June 18. Tickets are available via lansinglugnuts.com or by calling (517) 485-4500.

