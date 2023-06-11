Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:10 PM Start)

Sunday, June 11, 2023lGame # 57

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l1:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26)l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (31-25) at Dayton Dragons (29-27)

LH Jaylen Nowlin (2-3, 3.86) vs. RH Thomas Farr (1-2, 3.20)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 9, Cedar Rapids 4. The Dragons sent 12 batters to the plate in an eight-run first inning, setting a season high for most hits in an inning and matching the season high for most runs in an inning. At one point in the first, seven consecutive Dayton batters delivered hits, capped by a two-run home run by Edwin Arroyo, his second hit of the inning. All nine Dayton batters had at least one hit in the game.

Current Series (June 6-11 vs. Cedar Rapids): The Dragons are 3-2 in the set. Dayton team stats in the series: .217 batting average; 3.8 runs/game; 5 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 3.07 ERA; 4 errors. The team scoring first has won every game in this series.

In the Standings: The Dragons are tied for second place (East Division), 10 games behind Great Lakes with 10 to play in the first half.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 12-4 over their last 16 games. Over those 16 games, Dragons pitchers have a team ERA of 2.38, best in the league.

The Dragons are 22-14 (.611) since April 30, the second-best record in the MWL (12 teams) during that time frame (behind Great Lakes).

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 2.95, best in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams). Their full season ERA of 3.43 ranks second in the Midwest League.

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo has a 10-game hitting streak, going 18 for 40 (.450) with three home runs, one triple, and three doubles while raising his batting average from .182 to .239. In the five games played in the current series, Arroyo has two home runs, a double, triple, and three singles. His current hitting streak matches the Dragons team high for this season of 10 by Austin Hendrick.

Justice Thompson over his last 16 games is batting .321 with two home runs, eight extra base hits, and 12 RBI to raise his batting average from .198 to .246.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar has been named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings, just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he ranks second in the MWL in ERA (2.42) and first in opponent batting average (.164).

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs. Chase Petty has an ERA of 0.45 in just 20 innings (five starts). Jose Acuña (2.53 ranks fourth in the MWL), Thomas Farr (3.20 ranks eighth in the MWL), and Hunter Parks (3.28) also have strong ERAs. The other starter, Javi Rivera, stands at 4.01 but has posted a 3.29 ERA beginning with his third appearance of the year on April 20.

Several Dragons relievers have had several consecutive strong outings: Jake Gozzo over his last 5 G: 1-0, 4 Sv, 7.1 IP, 0 R, 9 SO...Myles Gayman over his last 6 G: 3-0, 12.2 IP, 1 R...Braxton Roxby over his last 8 G: 2 Sv, 12.1 IP, 1 R...Owen Holt over his last 4 G: 8 IP, 1 R...Javien Sandridge over his last 4 G: 5.2 IP, 0 R...John Murphy since joining the Dragons: 6 G, 2-0, 12.2 IP, 2 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, June 13 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-2, 3.28) at Fort Wayne RH Adam Mazur (1-0, 1.95)

Wednesday, June 14 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-0, 0.45) at Fort Wayne RH Ryan Bergert (4-1, 1.67)

Thursday, June 15 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-4, 4.01) at Fort Wayne LH Bodi Rascon (1-2, 4.80)

Friday, June 16 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (2-1, 2.42) at Fort Wayne RH Victor Lizarraga (1-2, 4.91)

Saturday, June 17 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (4-0, 2.53) at Fort Wayne RH Jairo Iriarte

Sunday, June 18 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr at Fort Wayne RH Adam Mazur

