Cubs and Lugnuts Washed Away Prior to Series Finale

Sunday afternoon's series finale between the South Bend Cubs and Lansing Lugnuts, originally scheduled for 2:05 PM, has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The cancellation is due to South Bend and Lansing not playing each other at any other point in the 2023 Midwest League regular season. The only time that the two could meet again would be the Midwest League Championship Series.

Tickets for Sunday's game at Four Winds Field can be exchanged for any other 2023 South Bend Cubs regular season home game, based on availability. Exchanges can be made by visiting the Four Winds Field box office, or by calling 574-235-9988.

South Bend will now head on the road for one of their biggest series of the season as they take on the first place Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Cubs entered Sunday afternoon three games behind the Kernels for the top spot in the West Division.

The six-game series starts Tuesday night at 7:35 PM EST.

