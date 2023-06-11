'Caps Close Winning Week with Shutout Victory
June 11, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
DAVENPORT, Iowa - The TinCaps punctuated their winning trip to the Quad Cities with a 1-0 victory over the River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate) on Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne won five of the six games in the series at Modern Woodmen Park. The 'Caps have won six of their last seven games and are 4-1-1 in series since the start of May.
Right-handers Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect), Juan Brito, and Bobby Milacki combined for the team's fourth shutout victory of the season.
Iriarte, making his second start of the week, struck out four batters over four innings. Brito then K-ed nine over four one-hit, no-walk innings of his own, as the 26-year-old lowered his season ERA to 1.00. That marked the most strikeouts in a game by a TinCaps pitcher this year and the most by a Fort Wayne reliever since the 2021 season.
At the plate, center fielder Jakob Marsee (No. 22 Padres prospect) plated the game's only run in the sixth inning. He knocked a one-out single to score right fielder Joshua Mears (No. 14 Padres prospect), who led the frame off with a double.
Each team tallied four hits in the pitchers' duel. For the 'Caps, that included singles by catcher Brandon Valenzuela (No. 30 Padres prospect) and second baseman Lucas Dunn, extending their respective hitting streaks to seven and eight games. Dunn also drew a walk, as did Nathan Martorella (No. 23 Padres prospect), stretching the first baseman's on-base streak to 12 games.
Milacki pitched the ninth to earn his second save of the season.
Next Game: Tuesday, June 13 vs. Dayton Dragons (7:05 p.m.)
TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect)
Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Hunter Parks
Watch: Bally Live | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2023
- Kernels Top Dragons 16-7 on Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- Four-Run Fifth Propels Chiefs over Sky Carp - Beloit Sky Carp
- 'Caps Close Winning Week with Shutout Victory - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Chiefs Win Fourth Straight, Breeze Past Sky Carp 5-2 - Peoria Chiefs
- 'Caps and T-Rats Washed Away - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Today's Loons Game Cancelled - Great Lakes Loons
- Cubs and Lugnuts Washed Away Prior to Series Finale - South Bend Cubs
- Rattlers Rained Out of Series Finale at West Michigan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Lugnuts/Cubs Finale Canceled by Inclement Weather - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: June 11 at Quad Cities River Bandits - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:10 PM Start) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- 'Caps Close Winning Week with Shutout Victory
- TinCaps Game Information: June 11 at Quad Cities River Bandits
- Comeback 'Caps Clinch Another Series Victory
- TinCaps Game Information: June 10 at Quad Cities River Bandits
- 4-Game Winning Streak Ends in Walk-off Loss