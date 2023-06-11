'Caps Close Winning Week with Shutout Victory

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The TinCaps punctuated their winning trip to the Quad Cities with a 1-0 victory over the River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate) on Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne won five of the six games in the series at Modern Woodmen Park. The 'Caps have won six of their last seven games and are 4-1-1 in series since the start of May.

Right-handers Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect), Juan Brito, and Bobby Milacki combined for the team's fourth shutout victory of the season.

Iriarte, making his second start of the week, struck out four batters over four innings. Brito then K-ed nine over four one-hit, no-walk innings of his own, as the 26-year-old lowered his season ERA to 1.00. That marked the most strikeouts in a game by a TinCaps pitcher this year and the most by a Fort Wayne reliever since the 2021 season.

At the plate, center fielder Jakob Marsee (No. 22 Padres prospect) plated the game's only run in the sixth inning. He knocked a one-out single to score right fielder Joshua Mears (No. 14 Padres prospect), who led the frame off with a double.

Each team tallied four hits in the pitchers' duel. For the 'Caps, that included singles by catcher Brandon Valenzuela (No. 30 Padres prospect) and second baseman Lucas Dunn, extending their respective hitting streaks to seven and eight games. Dunn also drew a walk, as did Nathan Martorella (No. 23 Padres prospect), stretching the first baseman's on-base streak to 12 games.

Milacki pitched the ninth to earn his second save of the season.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 13 vs. Dayton Dragons (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect)

Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Hunter Parks

