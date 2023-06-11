Today's Loons Game Cancelled

Midland, MI. - The Great Lakes Loons (39-17) and the Lake County Captains (26-30) could not play their series finale due to rain that poured onto Dow Diamond on Sunday.

The game will not be made up and these two teams will not play again in the regular season.

The Loons begin the second-half of their 12-game homestand Tuesday, June 13th starting a six-game series with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. First pitch on Tuesday is 1:05 p.m.

