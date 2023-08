TinCaps Game Information: August 17 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

August 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-20, 56-54) vs. Dayton Dragons (24-20, 57-53)

Thursday, Aug. 17 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 45 of 66, 111 of 132

RHP Henry Baez vs. RHP Hunter Parks

TV: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: Nerwilian Cedeño smashed a walk-off, 3-run homer with 2 outs in the bottom of the 9th, capping a 5-run frame, sending Fort Wayne to an epic win over Dayton, 6-4.

THE LAST TIME: The TinCaps hit a walk-off home run was Sept. 7, 2017 in the MWL East Division Semifinals against Bowling Green (Marcus Greene Jr.)... He also hit the team's last regular season walk-off HR on Aug. 26, 2016 versus West Michigan.

SAFE AT HOME: Fernando Tatis Jr. stole home in San Diego's win over Baltimore on Wednesday night. It was the first time he'd done that as a big leaguer. In his MiLB career, Tatis stole home at Bowling Green in a win on June 25, 2017.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,164 fans per game so far this year across 54 openings, including 12 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 22 Double-A teams and 8 in Triple-A.

POSTSEASON RACE: At 24-20, the TinCaps trail West Michigan (DET) by 1.5 games for first place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings. Dayton (CIN) also trails by 1.5 games. There are 22 games remaining in the regular season, which ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 46-32 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +37 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 59-51 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in home runs with 110. They're on pace to hit 132 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 140 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (64) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 4th lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.49). Their relievers have the 2nd highest ERA (4.87) in the MWL.

JAKOB MARSEE: Named the MWL Player of the Week on Monday and included on the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week... Ranks 1st in MWL in games (109), OBP (.418), runs (89), and walks (86; 18% BB%)... 1st in wRC+ (145)... 3rd in SB (41)... and 5th in OPS (.841)... 2nd best BB/K (1.1) and 3rd lowest SwStr% (5%)... Out of all players in MLB and MiLB, 1 of only 7 with 11+ HR and 41+ SB (Ronald Acuña Jr. is lone big leaguer)... 20-game on-base streak, including 11 in a row with a hit (longest active in MWL) and 8 straight with an RBI... OBP is currently 3rd best in a season in franchise history and OPS ranks 7th... Stolen base total is 9th most in franchise history - most since Esteury Ruiz (49) in 2018... Leads all players from Single-A-Double-A in games played.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: 12-game on-base streak... Last 20 G since July 25: .296 / .387 / .457 (.844 OPS) with 5 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, and 10 RBIs... walk-off HR on Wednesday.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in RBIs (72)... ranks 2nd in G (108), HR (16) and TB (174)... 3rd in H (100) and R (67)... 4th in BB (69; 15% BB%)... 6th in 2B (24), SLG (.448) and BB/K (0.8)... 8th in OPS (.814) and 10th in wRC+ (130)... On pace to hit 20 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017... OPS would rank 9th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level... 22-game on-base streak, the longest of the season on the team, ended last Tuesday.

ETHAN SALAS: In updated prospect rankings, checks in as the 5th best prospect in baseball according to MLB.com. He's the first 17-year-old to ever appear in the top 5. He's also now rated as the top catching prospect overall and the No. 1 Padres prospect. He has 3 hits in the series.

GRAHAM PAULEY: Was the Midwest League Player of the Week and named to the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week earlier this month... Since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore and debuting June 29, in 41 G, leads the MWL in HR (13) - 3 more than anyone else - as well as SLG (.584), TB (90), and RBIs (40)... 6th in OPS (.935)... Out of all minor leaguers, in this range, ranks 3rd in RBIs and 4th in HR... 5 HR in last 15 G.

