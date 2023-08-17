'Caps Win Fourth Straight

August 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saw early offense and solid pitching lock down a 3-2 victory over the South Bend Cubs in front of 6,849 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan pitchers combined for seven strikeouts while holding the Cubs to a 1-for-9 mark with runners in scoring position and stranding seven baserunners.

The Whitecaps grabbed the lead in the first inning as Luke Gold collected a two-run single before a flyout stranded the bases loaded, putting the 'Caps in front 2-0. West Michigan stranded two baserunners in the top of the second inning before Cubs third baseman James Triantos added an RBI single in the bottom half, trimming the advantage to 2-1. South Bend managed just three hits from the fourth to the seventh inning as West Michigan relievers Jordan Marks, Gabe Sequeira, and Erick Pinales posted three scoreless frames with three punchouts to maintain the 2-1 lead. The 'Caps added a critical insurance run in the eighth as Austin Murr delivered an RBI, extending the lead to 3-1. South Bend first baseman Felix Stevens added a solo home run in the ninth - his second in as many games - but it was too late, as 'Caps closer Elvis Alvarado got Cubs pinch-hitter Moises Ballestaros to strike out to secure the 3-2 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 58-51 overall and 26-18 in the second half, while the Cubs fall to 48-61 and 18-26 in the second half. Marks (1-1) collects his first win, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings while Alvarado secures his second save. South Bend starter Grant Kipp (0-1) suffers his first loss, allowing two runs through four innings pitched. The Whitecaps have won 16 of their last 18 games and sit two games ahead of the Dayton Dragons and Fort Wayne TinCaps in first place in the Midwest League East division standings. The Whitecaps are one win away from matching their best mark this season at eight games above .500.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and the South Bend Cubs meet for the fourth game of this series as Major League Baseball's Minor League Game of the Night at LMCU Ballpark on Friday at 6:35 pm. Detroit Tigers Top-5 Prospect Jackson Jobe gets the start for West Michigan against the Cubs Brody McCullough. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.