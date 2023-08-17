Denholm, Wolf Combine for Seven Scoreless Innings as Captains Sweep Doubleheader

August 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 2 of a series-opening doubleheader, the Lake County Captains (21-21, 51-55) defeated the Peoria Chiefs (25-19, 58-52) by a final score of 2-0 in 7 innings on Wednesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This victory marks Lake County's 6th shutout of the season, and gives the Captains a four-game winning streak, which ties their longest streak of the season. Lake County has now won six of their last seven games.

Trenton Denholm made his first start since July 23rd, pitching 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits and one walk, and throwing 5 strikeouts in 66 pitches (48 strikes). The right-hander did not record a decision, as he permitted just 3 baserunners in the game.

After allowing a single to Peoria's Nathan Church in the top of the 1st inning, who advanced to 2nd base on a balk, Denholm picked off Church at 2nd base to end the half-inning. Then, following a perfect 2nd inning, Denholm allowed a leadoff single to the Chiefs' Brody Moore to begin the 3rd frame. The Captains right-hander eventually surrendered a walk to Peoria's Alex Iadisernia before retiring the final 6 Chiefs hitters he faced in order.

Josh Wolf (6-1) then entered the game in relief. The right-hander also permitted just 3 baserunners in the game, allowing a single in the top of the 6th inning, and both a hit-by-pitch and single in the top of the 7th inning. In all, Wolf pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits, and throwing 2 strikeouts.

Lake County did not record a hit until the bottom of the 5th inning, when Nate Furman hit a two-out RBI double to put the Captains ahead 1-0. Two hitters later, Chase DeLauter, Cleveland's No. 4 and MLB's No. 90 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, hit an RBI infield single to extend Lake County's lead to 2-0. This extended DeLauter's hitting streak to 8 games.

Dayan Frias, Cleveland's No. 25 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, then recorded the Captains' final hit of the game with a leadoff infield single to begin the bottom of the 6th inning.

First pitch for Game 3 of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Chiefs is scheduled for tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. It will be "Bring Your Human Thursday" at the ballpark. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.