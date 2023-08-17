Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 22-27

August 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The chances to see the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at home are down to a few precious games this season. Six of those games are next week at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium as the Rattlers will host the Quad Cities River Bandits from August 22 through August 27 with special appearances, great giveaways, and plenty of fun.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22 at 6:40pm; Robert Moore Poster Giveaway courtesy of Blue Print Service Company; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: Be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game and you will receive a poster of Timber Rattlers infielder Robert Moore from Blue Print Service Company. This is also a Bang for Your Buck Night courtesy of NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Plus, fans who are 21 or older may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23 at 12:10pm; Sunglasses Giveaway from WVBO; Silver Foxes Special for Fans 55 and Older Plus Military Personnel presented by Network Health: Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Reversible Bucket Hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health. This offer is available online this season by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel. Get to the ballpark early to be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates to receive a pair of sunglasses from WVBO.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24 at 6:40pm; Touch-A-Truck presented by AAA, Boldt, & Capital Credit Union; CPR Night presented by American Heart Association, Ascension, Gold Cross Ambulance, & ThedaCare; Craft Brews & Brats from by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: The Touch-A-Truck displays will be outside the ballpark for kids of all ages presented by AAA, Boldt, and Capital Credit Union. The Timber Rattlers will honor local survivors of cardiac arrest on CPR Night. There will also be demonstrations of Hands-Only CPR outside the front gates from American Heart Association, Ascension, Gold Cross Ambulance, and ThedaCare. Once everyone is inside the stadium it is a Craft Brews & Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. Sixteen-ounce craft beers from local brewing companies are available to fans who are 21 and older for $3. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 on this night.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25 at 6:40pm; Los Cascabeles Night #3 with Luchador Whiffer Bobblehead courtesy of DiGiorno; Wrestling Night with pregame ACW Matches and appearances by Mr. Kennedy and Hornswoggle; Old Fashioned Friday presented by 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: This is it! The final Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin of the season has a Lucha Libre quality with Wrestling Night as a tag team partner! Former WWE Superstars Mr. Kennedy and Hornswoggle will be on hand to meet fans during the game. There is also a special card of matches from ACW starting before the game at 5:20pm. The first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive a special Luchador Whiffer Bobblehead from DiGiorno. Players and coaches will wear their 2023 Cascabeles Jerseys for the final time this season during this game. You may bid on one of those jerseys in a pair of auctions that are happening at this link starting August 22. Half of the jerseys are available in an auction that ends on August 27 at 6:30pm CDT with the other half of the jerseys in an auction that ends on August 27 at 7:00pm CDT. Old Fashioned Friday from 101.1 WIXX has select canned cocktails are available for half price to fans of legal drinking age. There are postgame fireworks for everyone and post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26 at 6:40pm; Unicorn Night with Special Ticket Package presented by Stacey Hennessey, Century 21 Affiliated; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer; 101.1 WIXX Family Night: The rare, magical unicorn will be celebrated with a special ticket package for your youngster to have a pregame VIP party with a unicorn and snacks presented by Stacey Hennessey, Century 21 Affiliated. Order the VIP Package that includes a ticket to the game and the pregame party at this link using coupon code "unicorn" It's a Family Night with 101.1 WIXX, too. Stay after the game and enjoy the postgame fireworks display. Then, kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27 at 1:10pm; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; CoComelon Characters Appearance; Down Syndrome Acceptance Day presented by Real Sports Cards with Card Set Giveaway; Bark in the Park presented by Fox Communities Credit Union and Tito's Handmade Vodka; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by Bug Tussel; Postgame Autographs: JJ and Cody from CoComelon will be at this game to meet their fans. It's Down Syndrome Acceptance Day presented by Real Sports Cards and if you are one of the first 1,000 fans to the stadium, you will receive a special 2023 Timber Rattlers card set. The Wisconsin players and coaches put on their Brewers Sunday jerseys and hats for the game as part of a Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan. If you are one of the first 250 fans to go down the Capital Credit Union Slide on this day, you will receive a free baseball that commemorates the slide. This game is our final Bark in the Park Game presented by Fox Communities Credit Union and Tito's Handmade Vodka. It's your last chance to bring dogs with up-to-date vaccinations to enjoy the game. Pups will be admitted free to the ballpark and may sit on the left field berm or in section 115 with a paid admission by their pet parents. Humans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm to play catch prior to this game courtesy of Bug Tussel. Players will be available for an autograph session with the fans after the game.

Individual tickets for the remaining home games of the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Season Ticket Packages for the 2024 season are available now, too! The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.