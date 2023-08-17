Del Rosario Promoted, Sánchez Joins Nuts' Staff
August 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher Joelvis Del Rosario promoted to Midland (Class AA - Texas League)
- Pitcher Yehizon Sánchez received from the Arizona Complex League Athletics
Note: Sánchez will receive a uniform number tomorrow.
The attached Lansing roster has 27 active players and five players on the Injured List.
The Nuts play the third game in a six-game series at home tonight against the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 p.m. For more information on the Lansing Lugnuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
