Del Rosario Promoted, Sánchez Joins Nuts' Staff

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Joelvis Del Rosario promoted to Midland (Class AA - Texas League)

- Pitcher Yehizon Sánchez received from the Arizona Complex League Athletics

Note: Sánchez will receive a uniform number tomorrow.

The attached Lansing roster has 27 active players and five players on the Injured List.

The Nuts play the third game in a six-game series at home tonight against the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 p.m. For more information on the Lansing Lugnuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.

