Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

August 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, August 17, 2023lGame # 45 (111)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (24-19, 57-52) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-20, 55-54)

RH Hunter Parks (3-5, 3.88) vs. RH Henry Baez (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Fort Wayne 6, Dayton 4. The TinCaps scored five runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to erase a 4-1 deficit to win. The Dragons collected nine hits in the game, as Edwin Arroyo tied a club record with two triples. Jack Rogers had a two-run home run in the first inning. Sal Stewart had two hits including a double and two RBI. Dayton relievers Andrew Moore and Zach Maxwell both hit 100 mph on the mound, the first time in Dragons history that two pitchers have reached the milestone in the same game (and in consecutive innings).

Current Series (August 15-20 at Fort Wayne): Dayton is 1-1 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .304 batting average; 5.0 runs/game; 1 home run; 1 stolen base; 1.53 ERA; 2 errors.

Last Series (August 8-13 at Wisconsin): Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .273 batting average; 5.0 runs/game; 5 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 4.67 ERA; 5 errors.

The Dragons reached season highs in hits (60) and extra base hits (25) for a series in the six-game set at Wisconsin.

Team Notes

The Dragons are tied with Fort Wayne for second place, one and one-half games behind West Michigan in the East Division. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half title).

The Dragons offense has been productive in recent days. Since August 4 (11 games), the Dragons lead the league in team batting average (.269), OPS (.813), slugging percentage (.462), and doubles (32). They are third in runs scored (54). The Dragons are batting .280 with 33 extra base hits on the current road trip (8 G). Note: Fort Wayne is first in the league in runs scored over this same period.

The Dragons have gone 15-8 (.652) over their last 23 games. They have won four of their last six games.

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last 16 games is batting .373, collecting five home runs, two triples, six doubles, 18 RBI, while slugging .797. His 1.253 OPS since July 28 is first among all full-season Minor League players below the Triple-A level (90 teams).

Edwin Arroyo in his last 28 games (since the MLB all-star break on July 14) is hitting .333 with 16 RBI, 16 extra base hits, and 14 stolen bases with an OPS of .999. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 62 games and is batting .305 with six home runs, 22 stolen bases, and a .904 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .258.

Sal Stewart since joining the Dragons has appeared in eight games, going 11 for 31 (.355) with two doubles.

Mat Nelson in August is batting .319 with four home runs and a 1.025 OPS.

Tyler Callihan over his last 12 games is batting .326 with four doubles and one triple.

Braxton Roxby over his last 26 G (since May 14): 3-2, 1.62 ERA, 4 saves, 39 IP, 24 H, 16 BB, 44 SO, .171 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 11 G (since July 6): 1-0, 0.83 ERA, 21.2 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 8 BB, 34 SO, .139 opponent's average.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, August 18 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (7-2, 3.47) at Fort Wayne LH Austin Krob (2-3, 3.82)

Saturday, August 19 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 2.25) at Fort Wayne LH Miguel Cienfuegos (2-3, 3.12)

Sunday, August 20 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-5, 5.11) at Fort Wayne RH Victor Lizarraga (2-6, 5.02)

