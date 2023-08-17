Four-Run Sixth Spells Doom for Carp

August 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Beloit Sky Carp were cruising toward their third straight victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits Thursday night.

Then, the sixth inning happened.

Beloit, leading 4-1 heading into the inning, allowed four runs and ended up falling 5-4 to the River Bandits.

Sky Carp starting pitcher Ike Buxton was terrific, throwing five innings of one-run ball. But Franklin Sanchez, who has struggled with command issues all season, came in to start the sixth inning and allowed one hit, walked two batters, threw two wild pitches and hit a batter without retiring a batter, leading to the Beloit loss.

Tyler Eckburg allowed both runners he inherited to score, but threw a scoreless inning after that, and Edgar Sanchez threw two scoreless frames to close the books for the Beloit staff.

Jake Thompson stayed red-hot as the Sky Carp built a 4-0 lead. Thompson hit a double and later came around to score on a two-bagger from Chase Luttrell in the second inning. Ynmanol Marinez hit a double as well, chasing Luttrell to make it 2-0.

Thompson followed with his team-leadiing 14th blast of the season, a two-run shot that made it 4-0 in the third.

The Sky Carp and River Bandits will play again Friday at 6:35 p.m. Beloit returns home for its final homestand of the season, a 12-game stand that opens on Tuesday, August 22 against Lake County.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.