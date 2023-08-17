Captains vs. Chiefs Rained out Again, Doubleheader Saturday
August 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release
(Eastlake, OH) Tonight's game between the Lake County Captains and the Peoria Chiefs has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Saturday, August 19, will now be a doubleheader with the first seven inning game beginning at 4:00 pm. Gates will open at 3:00 pm. The second game will take place 40 minutes after the last out of the first. The game scheduled for Friday, August 18 will begin at 7 pm as scheduled with gates opening at 6 pm.
Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any 2023 regular season home game at the box office.
FRIDAY PROMOTIONS
Basketball Night with the Cavs!
Appearance by Sir CC and Ahmaad Crump
Cavs All For Fun Tour Trailer
Post-game Fireworks Extravaganza
SATURDAY PROMOTIONS
Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night
Marvel-themed jersey auction
Infinity stone scavenger hunt
Come to the game dressed as your favorite Marvel character
For affordable ticket packages and group outing purchases, visit CaptainsBaseball.com or call 440-954-WINS (9467).
