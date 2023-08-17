Captains vs. Chiefs Rained out Again, Doubleheader Saturday

August 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







(Eastlake, OH) Tonight's game between the Lake County Captains and the Peoria Chiefs has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Saturday, August 19, will now be a doubleheader with the first seven inning game beginning at 4:00 pm. Gates will open at 3:00 pm. The second game will take place 40 minutes after the last out of the first. The game scheduled for Friday, August 18 will begin at 7 pm as scheduled with gates opening at 6 pm.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any 2023 regular season home game at the box office.

FRIDAY PROMOTIONS

Basketball Night with the Cavs!

Appearance by Sir CC and Ahmaad Crump

Cavs All For Fun Tour Trailer

Post-game Fireworks Extravaganza

SATURDAY PROMOTIONS

Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night

Marvel-themed jersey auction

Infinity stone scavenger hunt

Come to the game dressed as your favorite Marvel character

For affordable ticket packages and group outing purchases, visit CaptainsBaseball.com or call 440-954-WINS (9467).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.