'Caps Slay Dragons

August 17, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps homered twice and slugged their way to a victory over the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 9-8, after a 42-minute rain delay on Thursday night at Parkview Field.

In the first inning, Fort Wayne (25-20, 57-54) grabbed an early lead after Dragons starter Hunter Parks walked the bases loaded. Third baseman Graham Pauley (No. 11 Padres prospect) grounded out, producing a run, and then Parks threw a wild pitch, allowing designated hitter Nathan Martorella (No. 10 Padres prospect) to score from third. The 'Caps led after the first, 2-0.

Dayton (24-21, 57-54) struck back with a run of its own in the second on catcher Mat Nelson's RBI single with two outs.

The TinCaps added a pair in their half of the second when right fielder Joshua Mears went deep with a 388-foot blast. That was before center fielder Jakob Marsee (No. 12 Padres prospect) and second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño (No. 27 Padres prospect) banged back-to-back doubles, allowing another run to score. Marsee finished the game 2-for-5, marking his eighth multi-hit game over the last nine contests.

The Dragons roared back in the top of the fifth, scoring four times, highlighted by third baseman Sal Stewart's (No. 8 Reds prospect) two-run single. Dayton jumped in front, 5-4.

But the 'Caps had a big fifth too, matching Dayton's four runs with four of their own. Pauley blasted a solo shot, which was his 14th homer since his promotion in late June. That's more than any other player in the Midwest League since June 29. Later in the frame, left fielder Kai Murphy drew a bases loaded walk, as did Cedeño, and Martorella whacked a sacrifice fly, putting Fort Wayne in front again, 8-5.

Dayton got solo home runs from shortstop Edwin Arroyo (No. 3 Reds prospect) in the sixth and designated hitter Ruben Ibarra in the eighth and clawed to within 8-7.

Fort Wayne tallied an insurance in the last of the eighth, scoring an unearned run after a two-out error by Arroyo.

Dayton scored once in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly, but TinCaps reliever Keegan Collett recorded the final four outs and earned his seventh save of the season, stranding the tying run at third in the process.

Starting pitcher Henry Baez made his High-A debut for Fort Wayne following his promotion from Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday. With the Storm, Baez posted a 3.24 ERA in 14 starts, ranking 2nd in the California League among pitchers with at least 80 innings of work.

The 'Caps remain in second place in the East Division, 1 1/2 games behind the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate).

Next Game: Friday, Aug. 18 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.) - Star Wars Night

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Austin Krob (No. 28 Padres prospect)

Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Jose Acuña

Watch: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380TheFan.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.