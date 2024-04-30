TinCaps Game Information & Transaction: April 30 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

April 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-12) @ Lake County Captains (11-9)

Tuesday, April 30 | 6:35 p.m. | Classic Park | Eastlake, Ohio

RHP Enmanuel Pinales vs. RHP Austin Peterson

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST TIME OUT: In an 8-3 loss to Great Lakes, the TinCaps drew their largest crowd of the season with 5,504 fans in attendance. After the game, fans got to go on the field for autographs with the team.

K-INGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the Midwest League in K/9 (10.7).

BULLPEN ACES: Fort Wayne's relief group is top-5 in the MWL in ERA (3.69) and opponent batting average (.231). The bullpen leads the league with 129 strikeouts.

DEFENSE: As a team, the TinCaps have only committed 14 errors, the second fewest in the 12-team MWL... TinCaps catchers rank 2nd in caught stealing % at 30% (the league average is 19%). Ethan Salas ranks 2nd in the circuit having thrown out 6 runners trying to steal, while Anthony Vilar has caught 4 runners, which ranks 4th.

STREAKS: A pair of TinCaps have been getting on-base for over a week straight. Devin Ortiz owns a 13-game on-base streak dating back to April 14 (5th longest active streak in the MWL). Nik McClaughry has reached base in 8 straight contests.

PUT SOME ICE ON IT: Both Nik McClaughry and Nerwilian Cedeño have been hit by 3 pitches, the 3rd most in the MWL.

HOMER BUSH JR: Second in the MWL in stolen bases (10). The speedster swiped 4 bags in this past series against Great Lakes.

TYLER ROBERTSON: Leads the MWL with 4 sacrifice bunts and ranks 4th in doubles (6).

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: In the MWL, ranks 8th in home runs (3).

UNLUCKY: Nerwilian Cedeño has the 4th lowest batting average on balls in play (BABIP) in the MWL at .211. On average, balls in play go for a hit about 30% of the time. Nik McClaughry has the league's 9th lowest BABIP at .241.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 5 of their first 8 wins this season, including their last 3.

CLOSE CALLS: Of Fort Wayne's first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs. The 'Caps have played 7 1-run games, 5 2-run games, and 2 3-run games.

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transaction:

Effective Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Catcher Colton Vincent transferred from the Arizona Complex League Padres (uniform: No. 26)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.