Pinales Impresses in Pitchers' Duel

April 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - Enmanuel Pinales pitched six scoreless innings for the TinCaps on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park, but the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) won a pitchers' duel, 1-0, in 10 innings.

Pinales, a 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic, became the first Fort Wayne (8-13) pitcher this season to work more than five innings. The right-hander held Lake County (12-9) to two hits and one walk while striking out a career-high tying seven.

After Pinales, Will Geerdes tossed a scoreless frame and Francis Peña followed with two no-run innings.

However, Captains pitchers were equally as sharp.

Lake County eventually walked off on a weird play.

In the last of the 10th inning, with Alex Mooney (No. 20 Guardians prospect) at second base for the Captains, José Devers (No.19 Guardians prospect) singled to left field. TinCaps left fielder Tyler Robertson threw Mooney out at home to keep the game alive. After Ruben Galíndo retired the next batter, Justin Boyd singled to right field. Devers rounded third and then was caught in a pickle as Fort Wayne right fielder Kai Murphy threw home. Eventually Devers scored as a throw from third base errantly hit off his batting helmet and rolled away from home plate.

Each team had five hits on the night. The TinCaps also drew three walks and had a batter hit by a pitch, but Fort Wayne went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The 'Caps are now 2-2 in extra innings and 3-5 in one-run decisions. They've played the most extra-innings and one-run games out of the 12 teams in the Midwest League.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 1 @ Lake County (12:05pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 24 Padres prospect)

Captains Probable Starter: LHP Parker Messick (No. 21 Guardians prospect)

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

