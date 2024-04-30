Peterson's Gem and Devers's Baserunning Anchor Lake County's First Walk-Off Win

EASTLAKE, OH - SS Jose Devers, MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Cleveland prospect, scored on a game-winning throwing error and RHP Austin Peterson (ND) tossed a season-high 7.2 shutout innings to lead the Lake County Captains (12-9) to a 1-0 win in 10 innings over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-13) at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This victory extends Lake County's season-long winning streak to six games, which is the second-longest active streak in the Midwest League.

For the first time this season, the Captains played as their Copa de la Diversión alter ego, Los Picantes de Lake County. The TinCaps also suited up as Las Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne.

Peterson recorded his second straight quality start, allowing four hits and one walk, while fanning six batters in 86 pitches (67 strikes). The Lake County right-hander tussled with Fort Wayne RHP Enmanuel Pinales (ND), who struck out six in six shutout innings.

Devers posted his second straight three-hit game, doubling in the first inning, and hitting singles in the seventh and 10th.

The Samana, Dominican Republic native was a part of three Picantes double plays, including an unassisted one in the top of the ninth to keep the game scoreless.

With Lake County in extra innings for the first time this year, Devers led off the bottom of the 10th frame with a single. 3B Alex Mooney, MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Cleveland prospect, tried to score the winning run as the ghost runner, but was thrown out at home. However, this allowed Devers to advance to second on the throw.

Two batters later, when LF Justin Boyd singled to right field, Devers slipped when rounding third base and was caught in a rundown. After a 9-2-5-2-5 exchange, Fort Wayne third baseman Devin Ortiz's throw home hit Devers on the back, which allowed him to score the winning run.

First pitch for the second game of this week's scheduled seven-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- Tuesday's win marked Lake County's first shutout of the year, and its first walk-off since Kahlil Watson's walk-off sacrifice fly on September 3, 2023 versus Lansing.

- The Captains' 1-0 victory was its first nine-plus inning 1-0 walk-off victory since April 9, 2009 versus Hagerstown (also went 10 innings).

- Austin Peterson went seven-plus innings for the first time this year, and third time in his Minor League career. He tossed a career-high eight innings twice in 2023 with Single-A Lynchburg.

- Jose Devers posted three hits for his second straight game. This marks his team-high sixth multi-hit game of the season.

