Top Prospect Morales Activated, Lefty Johnston Added

April 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts (10-11) announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Will Johnston received from Stockton

- Pitcher Luis Morales activated from 7-day Injured List

- Pitchers Jose Dicochea and Eduardo Rivera transferred to Stockton (Class-A - California League)

Will Johnston, 23, was selected in the 13th round in 2023 following his junior year at Texas A&M, where he had struck out 70 batters in 47 1/3 innings working primarily in relief. The southpaw posted a 1.93 ERA in 14 innings with Stockton, striking out 26 and allowing only five hits and eight walks.

Luis Morales, 21, was signed as the top international free agent from Cuba in 2023 and then jumped up through four levels in his professional debut, finishing with two starts with the Lugnuts, and compiling an overall ERA of 2.86 in 44 innings, walking 15 while striking out 53. He is MLB Pipeline's top A's pitching prospect and No. 2 Athletics prospect overall, behind only shortstop Jacob Wilson.

The Lugnuts open a six-game home series with the South Bend Cubs tonight at 6:05 p.m., with Luis Morales scheduled to make the start. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2024

Top Prospect Morales Activated, Lefty Johnston Added - Lansing Lugnuts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.