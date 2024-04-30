West Michigan Tops Dragons 9-2 in Series Opener on Tuesday

April 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - West Michigan's Josh Crouch belted two home runs as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 9-2 in the start to a six-game series on Tuesday night.

A crowd of 8,034 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

West Michigan put together a consistent offensive attack, collecting 12 hits and scoring runs in six different innings. They held a 2-0 lead before they scored three runs in the top of the sixth to increase their lead to 5-0.

Dayton's Hector Rodriguez blasted a long home run to right field in the bottom of the sixth to make it 5-1. The estimated distance on the Rodriguez homer was 412'. It was the third of the year for Rodriguez.

But West Michigan kept their offense going. Crouch hit his second home run of the night in the seventh and they added one run in the eighth and two more in the top of the ninth. The Dragons closed out the scoring in the bottom of the ninth when Cade Hunter lined a two-out double to the fence in right field to drive in Cam Collier from first base.

Dragons starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart (1-1) worked the first five and one-third innings, allowing five runs on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts to suffer the loss. Ryan Cardona finished the game for Dayton, working three and two-thirds innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

The Dragons finished the night with six hits by six different players.

Up Next : The Dragons (9-13) host West Michigan (9-13) in the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Johnathan Harmon (0-2, 5.54) will start for Dayton against West Michigan's Dylan Smith (0-2, 3.45) . For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

