Cubs Rally Past Locos, 8-5

April 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Jonathon Long broke a 5-5 tie with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning, Felix Stevens added a two-run double two batters later, and the South Bend Cubs (7-15) took the opener of a six-game series from the Lansing Locos (10-12), 8-5, on Monday evening at Jackson® Field™ .

South Bend trailed 3-1 and 5-3, but scored five unanswered runs in the final three innings to prevail.

21-year-old Lansing right-hander Luis Morales, the Oakland Athletics' top pitching prospect, struck out four batters in 4 1/3 innings in his 2024 debut, allowing six hits, two walks and three runs.

Morales departed with a 3-2 lead, but the Cubs squared the score on a bases-loaded walk from Jack Owen in the fifth inning.

Euribiel Ángeles lined a bases-loaded, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth off Angel Hernandez to put Lansing back in front, only to see South Bend respond in the late-going.

In the seventh inning, Long singled in Pedro Ramirez off Luis Carrasco, trimming the lead to 5-4.

Stevens then led off the eighth against Carrasco with a game-tying home run.

And in the ninth, Ramirez opened with a single against Colton Johnson, Yohendrick Piñango drew a one-out walk, and Long singled up the middle to plate Ramirez to give the Cubs their first lead since 1-0 in the third inning. After a Parker Chavers fielder's choice, Steven swatted a high fly to right-center that center fielder Brayan Buelvas lost in the lights, allowing both Long and Chavers to score.

Grayson Moore struck out two in a hitless bottom of the ninth, issuing a two-out walk to Dereck Salom before retiring Henry Bolte on a groundout to end the game.

Salom entered the game after Colby Halter was ejected for arguing a caught-stealing call at second base in the third inning.

In the loss, both Bolte and Will Simpson collected a pair of hits and Buelvas slugged his team-leading fourth home run of the year.

