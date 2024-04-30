Loons Win Seventh Straight, Miller Drives in Three

April 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







Appleton, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (15-7) went 4-for-12 with runners in scoring position, and the bullpen delivered six scoreless innings for a seventh straight win by the score of 6-4 in the series opener against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (15-7) on a 67-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Fox Cities Stadium.

For the second straight game, Noah Miller hit a homer and drove in three runs. In the second inning, he mashed one 400 feet past the left-center field fence and in both the fourth and eighth, sliced an RBI single. The first one pulled the deficit to two, the second gave the Loons their two-run lead.

Sam Mongelli followed up Miller's single with a ball off the left-field wall. It brought Great Lakes within one. In the fifth inning, the Loons took the lead. With a runner on, Jake Vogel took newly entered Jake Polancic deep to left-center field.

Great Lakes fell into an early 3-0 hole after a first inning consisting of two Timber Rattlers hits, along with two Jackson Ferris wild pitches and three Wisconsin stolen bases. The Timber Rattlers tacked on an additional run unearned after Jesus Chirinos reached on an error and was plated by a Dylan O'Rae RBI single.

From there, Loons' pitching gave up just two hits and no runs. Jonathan Edwards worked around a two-out walk for a clean fourth. Chris Campos completed the next three and with only one batter reaching. Four of the last six were retired via strikes. Campos has started his season with nine scoreless innings, the longest active streak on the team.

Kelvin Ramirez closed the door with a six-out save, his third of the season. Ramirez needed just 26 pitches.

Rounding Things Out

April 2024 is the best April for the Loons in their 16-season history. It is the most game over .500 and tied for the most wins at 15, also accomplished in 2014, with four more games played that April (15-11). Up Next

Game two is a day-game in Appleton, with the first pitch tomorrow Wednesday, May 1st at 1:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.