Crouching Whitecap, Hittin' Homers

April 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







DAYTON, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps had everything working in sync as catcher Josh Crouch became the first Whitecap to launch two homers in a game this season in a 9-2 win over the Dayton Dragons in front of 8,034 fans -- the biggest 2024 crowd they've played for -- on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

Whitecaps pitchers Jaden Hamm, Max Alba, and Matt Merrill combined to tie a season-high with 14 strikeouts in the victory, while Crouch became the first Whitecap with two homers in a game since Luke Gold went deep twice at Peoria on August 22.

The Whitecaps scored early and pulled away late on Tuesday night. Izaac Pacheco helped West Michigan take the lead in the second with an RBI-single to plate Roberto Campos and take a 1-0 advantage. Crouch led off the following frame by slamming the first pitch he saw over the left field wall for a solo home run - nearly denting the video board - to give the 'Caps a 2-0 lead. Back-to-back doubles by Max Anderson and Luke Gold highlighted a three-run Whitecaps sixth to extend the lead to 5-0. In the bottom of the frame, Dragons outfielder Hector Rodriguez blasted his third homer of the year to put Dayton on the scoreboard and the count to 5-1 in favor of West Michigan. The 'Caps tacked on the subsequent four runs of the contest, beginning when Crouch launched his second home run of the night in the seventh - again on the first pitch of the inning - before Pacheco chipped in a run-scoring triple and Campos delivered an RBI-single to help conclude the 'Caps scoring and pick up a win on their first night in Dayton.

The Whitecaps snap a five-game losing streak, improving to 9-13, while the Dragons fall to the same record. 'Caps starter Jaden Hamm tossed just four innings but continued his 2024 dominance, allowing no runs on three hits without walking a batter and striking out five. In 20.1 innings, the 2023 fifth-round pick has allowed just three runs and only one walk while striking out 30 batters. Alba, Merrill, and Hess combined to toss the final five frames, with Merrill (1-0) going a pair of scoreless innings in collecting his first win. Dragons starter Bryce Hubbart (1-1) allowed five runs in 5.1 innings in taking his first loss of the year. Crouch led the way at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance and set a new 'Caps 2024 record with ten total bases in the victory. The 'Caps now hold a 6-4 road record through ten games this season compared to a 3-9 home record in 2024.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps are ready to start a winning streak in this six-game series at Day Air Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday at 7:05 pm. Righties Dylan Smith and Johnathan Harmon get the starts for West Michigan and Dayton on the mound. Don't miss the action; tune into broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Get tickets for all 2024 home contests or listen to games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.