River Bandits Shut Down Sky Carp

April 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - Sky Carp fans enjoyed a beautiful day in the Stateline, but couldn't enjoy a victorious outcome Tuesday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

The first-place River Bandits took down the Sky Carp 6-0 before a solid crowd that included a large contingent of high school students participating in the Sky Carp's first Business of Baseball program.

The River Bandits broke a scoreless tie with a run in the third inning, added two more in the fifth and put the game away with three runs in the sixth inning.

Sky Carp hitters could manage just two hits against a trio of River Bandits pitchers, led by starter Owen Hart, who threw six one-hit innings.

Jacob Miller (1-2) got the loss but pitched well for the Sky Carp, allowing just one run in four innings of work. Edgar Sanchez and Tyler Eckberg also added scoreless outings out of the bullpen.

GAME NOTABLES

---- Jake Thompson extended his Beloit hitting streak to seven games and his overall streak to eight games with a single in the ninth inning.

--- Tyler Eckberg came on in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two outs and recorded a strikeout to end the threat.

WHAT'S NEXT?

WHO: Beloit Sky Carp vs. Quad Cities River Bandits

WHEN: Wednesday at 11:05 a.m.

WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium

TICKETS: Available online at www.skycarp.cokm or at the Sky Carp box office which reopens on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on skycarp.com or the Big Radio app.

VIDEO BROADCAST: Through Bally Live and MLB.tv.

Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2024

