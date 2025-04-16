TinCaps Drop Homestand Opener

April 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps scored first Tuesday night at Parkview Field, but the visiting Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) went on to win, 9-1.

Fort Wayne (5-5) plated the game's first run in the second inning. Center fielder Nerwilian Cedeño singled, stole second base, advanced to third on a single by third baseman Jose Sanabria, and later scored on an error.

But after that Lake County (7-3) tied the game in the third, went ahead with a three-run seventh, and broke the game open with five runs in the ninth.

Cedeño finished with two hits, while shortstop Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) led off the home first with a triple.

Ian Koenig started for the TinCaps and went the first four innings.

Next Game: Wednesday, April 16 vs. Lake County (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect)

- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Matt Wilkinson

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

