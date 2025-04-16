Big 8th Inning Lifts Loons to Win over Dragons on Wednesday Night

Midland, Mich. - Josue De Paula hit a grand slam home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as part of a seven-run frame as the Great Lakes Loons came from behind to defeat the Dayton Dragons 10-5 on Wednesday night.

The Loons put together the big inning after the Dragons had scored four runs in the top of the eighth to take a 5-3 lead.

The two clubs have split the first two games of the six-game series.

Game Summary:

The game began as a pitcher's duel, tied 1-1 going to the bottom of the sixth inning. Great Lakes started the scoring with one run in the third, and the Dragons tied the game on a Leo Balcazar solo home run in the fourth. The homer by Balcazar was his second in the last two nights.

Great Lakes took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, and the Loons held a 3-1 lead entering the eighth inning. With two outs and the bases empty, Dayton's Peyton Stovall drew a walk to bring the tying run to the plate, and John Michael Faile followed with a two-run home run to right-center field to even the score at 3-3. Ricky Cabrera followed Faile's homer by drawing a walk, and Victor Acosta doubled to right field to drive in Cabrera and give the Dragons a 4-3 lead. Acosta then scored on a single by Anthony Stephan to make it 5-3.

But Great Lakes erupted for a big inning to regain the lead. Dragons pitchers allowed only one hit in the bottom of the eighth, but they issued seven walks while the team committed two errors. The only hit was a grand slam home run by Josue De Paula, and the Loons scored seven runs in the inning to take a 10-5 lead and close out the scoring.

Dragons reliever Cody Adcock (0-1) was charged with the loss. Adcock, who had not given up a run this season in five innings of relief, allowed four walks and the homer by De Paula, surrendering six runs (four earned) in the eighth inning.

The Dragons finished with nine hits for the second straight night. Faile, Stovall, and Acosta each had two hits. Both hits by Faile were extra base hits as he added a double along with his two-run homer.

The Dragons committed five errors, most they have had in a single game since September 3, 2021. The errors led to four unearned runs. Cabrera had three errors at third base. The Dragons had committed just nine errors in 10 games this season entering Wednesday night's game.

Up Next: The Dragons (4-6) and Loons (4-6) battle in the third game of the six-game series in Midland, Michigan on Thursday at 6:05 pm. Luke Hayden, who won his first start of the year last week with five scoreless innings, will start for Dayton. The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, April 22 against West Michigan at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

