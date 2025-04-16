Three-Run 8th Keys Third Straight Win

April 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







APPLETON, Wisc. - Yunior Tur struck out eight batters in 4 2/3 innings, and the Lansing Lugnuts (6-5) used a three-run rally in the eighth inning to top the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (4-7) on Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Lugnuts have won three consecutive games, beginning with Sunday's epic 12-11 12-inning victory over Great Lakes.

Lansing starter Tur set a new career high in strikeouts, allowing only three hits while striking out the side in the second inning, whiffing a pair of batters in the third and fourth and striking out one in the fifth.

But Jadher Areinamo's RBI single in the first inning gave Wisconsin a quick 1-0 lead that it held until the late-going.

With one out in the eighth, Rodney Green, Jr. drew a walk from reliever Zach Peek, Tommy White singled and Cole Conn was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The Timber Rattlers called on closer Yerlin Rodriguez, only to see the Nuts score all three runners. Nate Nankil tied the game with an RBI infield single to third, T.J. Schofield-Sam untied the game with an RBI hit-by-pitch, and Jared Dickey closed out the scoring with an RBI single to left field.

In the bottom of the ninth, Hedbert Pérez singled with one out off Henry Gómez to bring the tying run to the plate. After a Daniel Guilarte flyout to center, Jheremy Vargas crushed a Gómez pitch deep into the left field corner where Nankil made a brilliant diving backhanded catch on the warning track to end the game.

In the winning effort, the Lugnuts received 1 1/3 perfect innings of relief from Jake Pfennigs followed by two scoreless innings from Corey Avant, bridging between Tur and Gómez. Third baseman White led the offense, going 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and a walk.

The Nuts go for a fourth straight victory at 7:40 p.m. Eastern / 6:40 p.m. Thursdsay night, sending right-hander Kyle Robinson against lefty Anthony Flores.

Lansing's next homestand runs from April 22-May 4, with 12 games in 13 days at Jackson® Field™. Tickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

