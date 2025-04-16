Strong Pitching Leads Carp to Win

BELOIT, Wis. - An outstanding pitching performance on a sunny Wednesday afternoon marked Education Day a grand success at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp allowed just three hits in a 5-1 victory before an active crowd of students.

The Carp took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Fenwick Trimble walked, stole second and third base and came home on a throwing error by Quad Cities catcher Omar Hernandez.

After the River Bandits tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth inning, the Carp took the lead for good in the seventh when Connor Caskenette singled home Jay Beshears to make it 2-1. Another run later came across on a wild pitch, while a balk scored a third run in the frame.

The Sky Carp continued to score in unorthodox fashion in the eighth inning when Trimble came home on a wild pitch to make it 5-1.

Noble Meyer got the start for the Sky Carp and allowed just one run in 4 2-3 innings while striking out five. Gabe Bierman followed with 1 1-3 scoreless, while Jack Sellinger retired all six batters he faced (four of them via the strikeout) to move to 1-0 on the season.

Will Kempner closed the performance out with a scoreless ninth frame. The Carp increased their Minor League leading steals total to 48 with four, including three from Trimble.

