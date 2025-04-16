'Caps Walk Past Cubs, 17-3

April 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps came one walk shy of tying their franchise record while adding three home runs in a 17-3 blowout of the South Bend Cubs in front of 3,959 fans Wednesday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan drew 14 walks in the victory - one short of their franchise record of 15 set back on April 6, 2000, against the Fort Wayne Wizards. Meanwhile, 'Caps outfielder Brett Callahan blasted a pair of two-run home runs - his first multi-homer game as a pro - as top-100 prospect Josue Briceño added his second grand slam in the resounding win.

South Bend grabbed the lead on an RBI single from right fielder Ivan Brethowr in the third inning before left fielder Andy Garriola hit a solo homer in the fourth - taking the 2-0 lead. West Michigan responded in the bottom half with Callahan's first two-run blast before Max Clark plated Bennett Lee on an RBI single - forging in front 3-2. The Cubs tied the game at three in the fifth as Cristian Hernandez crossed the plate on an RBI groundout. Then, the Whitecaps blew the doors off, scoring 13 runs across the final two innings - highlighted by seven walks, Callahan's second two-run bomb, and Briceño's grand slam - putting an exclamation point on the 17-3 rout.

The Whitecaps improve to 7-4 while the Cubs fall to 4-7. West Michigan pitcher Colin Fields (1-0) secures his first win of 2025, going three scoreless frames with three strikeouts. Cubs reliever Angel Hernandez (1-1) suffers his first loss - allowing two runs through 1.2 innings pitched. With the win, the 'Caps remain unblemished at home, compiling a perfect 5-0 record at LMCU Ballpark. Meanwhile, every Whitecaps hitter reached base, including Clark and fellow outfielder Seth Stephenson, who both reached safely five times in the victory.

The Whitecaps play the third game of this six-game series against the South Bend Cubs Thursday night at 6:35 pm. Pitchers Max Alba and Kenny Serwa are expected to take the mound for West Michigan against righty Jaxon Wiggins for the Cubs. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

