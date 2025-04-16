'Caps Walk It off against Lake County
April 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps evened the series on Wednesday night at Parkview Field, walking off the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), 4-3. Brandon Butterworth won the game with an infield single to cap off a three-run bottom of the ninth inning.
While the bats played late, the story early was the pair of starting pitchers. TinCaps (6-5) right-hander Clark Candiotti (Padres No. 26 prospect) struck out eight of the 15 batters he faced. In his second professional appearance, Candiotti pitched 3 2/3 innings giving up just one hit.
Matt Wilkinson (Guardians No. 18 prospect) also combined to strike out eight and gave up just one hit through five innings. The Captains (7-4) got on the board first behind an RBI single in the sixth. Rosman Verdugo (Padres No. 24 prospect) answered with Fort Wayne's first home run of the season, evening the game in the seventh.
Lake County returned with two runs of its own in the eighth to take the lead.
Down to its final three outs, Brendan Durfee began the bottom of the ninth with a single. Following a walk, Verdugo reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Two walks later, Fort Wayne tied it up. Following a strikeout, Butterworth provided the walk-off knock.
After Candiotti, Nick Wissman worked 1 1/ 3 scoreless innings of relief. Later Tyson Neighbors (No. 15 Padres prospect) did the same over the eighth and ninth.
Next Game: Thursday, April 17 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jose Reyes
- Captains Probable Starter: RHP Dylan DeLucia
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
