Rattlers Let One Get Away Against Lansing

April 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Manuel Rodriguez pitched six scoreless innings and turned a 1-0 lead over to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers bullpen on Wednesday afternoon against the Lansing Lugnuts at Neuroscience Group Field. However, Rodriguez could only watch as the Lugnuts scored three times in the top of the eighth inning and go on to a 3-1 victory.

Wisconsin (4-7) started quickly as Tayden Hall and Blake Burked walked in the bottom of the first. Jadher Areinamo, the number three batter in the order, singled to drive in Hall for the 1-0 lead.

Rodriguez looked like he would make that advantage hold for the rest of the afternoon. He allowed three hits, walked one, and struck out four over six scoreless innings.

Lansing starter Yunior Tur matched Rodriguez after the first inning. He walked four and struck out eight to keep the score at 1-0 before he left with two outs in the fifth inning.

The Lugnuts (6-5) threatened in the seventh inning against reliever Zach Peek, who gave up a double and single to the first two batters he faced. Peek escaped the frame with a popup and a double play. He was not as fortunate in the top of the eighth.

Rodney Green Jr walked on a 3-2 pitch with one out. Tommy White followed with a single, his third hit of the game. Then, Peek hit Cole Conn on a 2-2 pitch to load the bases.

Yerlin Rodriguez took over for Peek to try to maintain the lead. He got Nate Nankil to a full count, and Nankil hit a slow roller up the third baseline for an infield single to drive in Green with the tying run. T.J. Schofield-Sam was hit by a 3-1 pitch from Rodriguez to force in the go-ahead run. Jared Dickey added an RBI single on an 0-2 pitch to plate the final run of the frame for the Lugnuts.

Wisconsin tried to rally late. Areinamo doubled with two outs in the eighth but was left stranded. In the ninth, Hedbert Pérez singled with one out. He was still at first with two outs when Jheremy Vargas lifted a hooking fly ball to the left field corner for what looked like extra bases. It was not to be. Nankil made a spectacular diving catch on the warning track in fair territory and all Vargas could do was stand between first and second looking on in disbelief.

Areinamo extended his current hitting streak to six games with his two hits on Wednesday afternoon.

Game three of the series is scheduled for Thursday evening. Anthony Flores (0-1, 4.50) has been named as the starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Lansing plans to send Kyle Robinson (1-1, 1.29) to the mound. Game time is 6:40pm.

R H E

LAN 000 000 030 - 3 8 0

WIS 100 000 000 - 1 6 0

WP: Corey Avant (1-0)

LP: Zach Peek (1-1)

SAVE: Henry Gόmez (2)

TIME: 2:29

ATTN: 1,177

