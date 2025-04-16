Tickets for Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game Presented by Kettering Health Are Now on Sale

Dayton, Ohio - Day Air Ballpark is excited to welcome back the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Kettering Health on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, for the third year.

Wilson is coming off his fifth season with the Cincinnati Bengals with 11 career interceptions, which is the most by any linebacker since he entered the league in 2020. He has led the Bengals in tackles in three of the past four regular seasons, including a career-high of 135 tackles in the 2023 season. Wilson has recorded seven forced fumbles, five and a half sacks, 21 pass deflections and over 450 tackles.

The 2025 event will feature a home run derby at 6:00PM, followed by the celebrity softball game beginning at approximately 7:00PM. Gates will open to the public at 5:00PM and will kick off with a pre-event party on the plaza at 4:00PM.

The Celebrity Softball Game will feature a fundraising initiative for "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation." Logan Wilson has worked closely with "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation", a 501(c)3 sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund. The Foundation, dedicated in Brooks name, carries the legacy of Brooks and strives to end the mystery behind SIDS.

Planning to attend with Wilson will be many of his teammates and other guests. Find the list of committed players as they are announced between now and the event at daytondragons.com/loganwilson.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 10AM for Dragons season tickets holders and corporate partners online. General public on-sale will take place on Friday, April 18 at 10AM at loganwilsonsoftball.com or by calling the Box Office. Ticket prices range from $10.20 to $38.00. Parking is available at daytondragons.com/directions.

