Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:05 PM at Great Lakes)

April 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, April 16, 2025 l Game #11

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (4-6) at Great Lakes Loons (4-6)

RH Jose Montero (1-0, 0.00) at Great Lakes LH Wyatt Crowell (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game. Tuesday: Dayton 10, Great Lakes 2. Anthony Stephan hit a grand slam home run and added a triple and single as the Dragons reached a season-high in runs scored in a game to win the series opener. Dayton broke open a 1-1 game with seven runs in the fourth inning, a season-high for runs in a single frame, keyed by Stephan's grand slam. Leo Balcazar also had a home run for Dayton while Yerlin Confidan had two hits and two RBI. Four Dayton pitchers combined to scatter 10 hits as the Dayton bullpen worked 6.1 innings while allowing just one run.

Dragons starting pitchers have combined to pitch 41.1 innings while allowing just six runs (1.31 ERA, best in Minor League Baseball-120 teams). Dragons starters have also allowed the fewest runs in Minor League Baseball. The Dayton starters' WHIP of 0.92 is second in the minors. Dayton starters have allowed an opponent's batting average of .170 (fourth in minors).

The Dragons have won four of their last six games including two shutout wins, and games when the opponent scored one run and two runs.

Dragons opponents have scored 11 runs over the last six games.

Yerlin Confidan is 5th in the MWL in OPS (.990), 2nd in on-base percentage (.523), 2nd in walks (12), and tied for 2nd in runs (9).

Anthony Stephan ranks eighth in the Midwest League in both OPS (.970) and slugging percentage (.545).

The Dragons are hitting just .139 with runners in scoring position, ranking 119th among 120 teams in the Minor Leagues.

A Look at 2025 for the Dragons: Manager Vince Harrison Jr. returns for his second season with the Dragons. The Dragons roster is headlined by starting pitcher Chase Burns, the second overall selection in the 2024 draft, and the Reds #1 prospect based on MLB Pipeline's rankings. Burns is #2 on the Reds list in the Baseball America rankings, behind former Dragon Rhett Lowder. Also ranked among the Reds top prospects based on the MLB Pipeline and Baseball America rankings are third baseman Ricardo Cabrera (#10 on both lists), starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (#12 on MLB; #18 on BA); shortstop Leo Balcazar (#25 on MLB; #23 on BA); center fielder Carlos Jorge (#21 on MLB; #30 on BA); catcher Connor Burns (#24 on BA); second baseman Peyton Stovall (#27 on MLB; #35 on BA), starting pitcher Luke Hayden (#30 on MLB; #37 on BA), and outfielder Yerlin Confidan (#32 on BA). The Dayton roster includes 17 players who spent all or part of the 2024 season with the Dragons, including several key members of last season's playoff team.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, April 17 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 0.00) at Great Lakes RH Patrick Copen (0-0, 1.42)

Friday, April 18 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Chase Burns (0-1, 1.17) at Great Lakes RH Brooks Auger (1-0, 0.00)

Saturday, April 19 (1:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-0, 0.00) at Great Lakes RH Payton Martin (0-1, 9.95)

Sunday, April 20 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-1, 6.43) at Great Lakes RH Christian Romero (0-0, 5.63)

Recent Transactions: Second baseman Peyton Stovall has been transferred to Dayton from extended spring training. Infielder Johnny Ascanio has returned to Dayton from Double-A Chattanooga. Pitcher Juan Martinez has been transferred to Single-A Daytona.

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

