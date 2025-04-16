Whitecaps Charge Past Cubs 17-3

April 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Comstock Park, MI - In a game that the South Bend Cubs led by multiple runs after four innings of play, the West Michigan Whitecaps threw a massive punch back in the late innings, storming back to defeat the Cubs by a final score of 17-3 on Wednesday afternoon from LMCU Ballpark. West Michigan has taken the first two games of this six-game road series, after walking-off South Bend on Tuesday in 10 innings 2-1.

Luis Rujano got the start for the Cubs in his third total Midwest League outing. The right-hander walked the first batter he faced, Max Clark, but responded by retiring the next three West Michigan hitters to hang a zero in the 1st inning. Rujano then worked a 1-2-3 2nd, and ultimately pitched with the lead after the Cubs took the first advantage of the game.

After having the bases loaded twice yesterday, South Bend loaded them up again in the top of the 3rd, first on a double from Ariel Armas, and then a walk to Rafael Morel, and a single by Jefferson Rojas. For Rojas, it was his first base knock of the season, after making his 2025 debut yesterday.

The next batter with the bags juiced was Ivan Brethowr, who had already moved his on-base streak up to nine straight games. He pummeled a single to left field for a 1-0 lead.

In the next frame, Andy Garriola led off the 4th with a solo home run, hammered the opposite way over the right field wall to make it 2-0. West Michigan was able to match that in the bottom of the 4th though, thanks to a two-run homer by center fielder Brett Callahan, which tied it at 2-2. Callahan was the final batter Rujano faced, as he ended his day after 3.1 innings of work, with two runs allowed, four walks, and one strikeout.

West Michigan also grabbed the lead in the bottom of the 4th, when Detroit Tigers number-two overall prospect Max Clark singled to left field for a 3-2 advantage.

The Cubs would tie the game right away though. Cristian Hernandez stretched his consecutive games on-base streak up to 11 straight games, with a base hit smash to start the 5th, and later scored on a West Michigan error.

From there, the Whitecaps stepped on the gas, and plated a run in the 6th, and then four more in the 7th. Callahan homered again in that 7th inning, as the Whitecaps picked up five consecutive base hits in their order.

The knockout punch came in the 8th, when West Michigan sent 12 men to the plate, and the inning was capped off with a grand slam from Josue Briceño. It marked the second straight day where Briceño had clubbed a home run.

With a final of 17-3, the Cubs will look for their first victory of the series on Thursday night, when they meet the Whitecaps again at 6:35 PM. Right-hander Jaxon Wiggins is the scheduled starter for South Bend, in Game 3 of the series.

