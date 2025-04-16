Mozzicato's Strong Start Not Enough in Bandits' Loss to Sky Carp

April 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Beloit, Wisconsin - Frank Mozzicato did not allow an earned run and completed his third-straight 5.0-inning start on Wednesday, but four River Bandits errors helped lift Beloit over Quad Cities 5-1 at ABC Supply Stadium.

While Quad Cities committed three of their afternoon's miscues during Mozzicato's outing, the left-hander was able to eliminate any Sky Carp threat until the fourth inning, when Beloit's Fenwick Trimble stole third and advanced home on a throwing error by Omar Hernandez to open the scoring and a 1-0 Sky Carp lead.

After being held to just one hit through the first four frames of Noble Meyer's 4.2-inning start, the River Bandits bats atoned for the error in the top of the eighth when Erick Torres notched his team-leading tenth hit of the season and plated Carter Frederick's leadoff double to tie the game 1-1.

Mozzicato kept the game knotted through five and departed the game having allowed just one hit and two walks with four strikeouts and turned the ball over to reliever Tyler Davis, who picked up a pair of punchouts in a scoreless sixth.

Gabe Bierman and Jack Sellinger combined to keep the Bandits quiet through the top of the seventh in relief of Meyer, before Beloit broke through in the bottom half against Tommy Molsky. After Connor Caskenette's RBI-single put the Sky Carp ahead 2-1, Beloit used a wild pitch and a balk to plate two more for a 4-1 advantage.

Quad Cities went down in order against Sellinger in the top of the eighth while the Sky Carp tacked on a fourth run against Jesus Rios, pulling ahead 5-1 on Quad Cities' second wild pitch of the game before Will Kempner closed the door in the ninth.

Sellinger (1-0) struck out four of the six Bandits batters he faced in the winning effort, while Molsky (0-1) was saddled with his first loss of the year, allowing three runs over one inning of relief.

With the six-game series tied 1-1, Quad Cities continues the set behind Drew Beam (0-0, 6.48), who gets the start opposite Beloit's Karson Milbrandt (0-0, 0.00) on Thursday. First pitch at ABC Supply Stadium is set for 6:05 p.m.

