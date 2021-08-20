TinCaps Cruise by 'Caps

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff gave up 11 runs as part of an 11-1 loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps in front of 4,927 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Jack O'Loughlin only recorded one out while allowing four runs in his West Michigan debut, as all but one TinCap hitter reached base in the rout.

Jonny Homza, Justin Lopez, Luis Almanzar, and Reinaldo Ilarraza plated individual RBIs in the top of the first inning to put Fort Wayne in front 4-0. Almanzar added an RBI single in the third before a two-run home run from Grant Little extended the Fort Wayne lead to 7-0. West Michigan responded in the fourth inning as Gage Workman plated Jake Holton on a single to cut the TinCaps advantage to 7-1. Fort Wayne added four insurance runs across the fifth and sixth frames - highlighted by an RBI triple off the bat of Yorman Rodriguez - extending their advantage to 11-1. The Whitecaps managed one hit the remainder of the night as Fort Wayne closer Felix Minjarez struck out the side in the ninth to secure the TinCaps victory.

O'Loughlin (0-1) suffered his first loss on the season as TinCaps starting pitcher Connor Lehmann (3-2) picked up his third win, lasting five innings while allowing just one run while striking out two 'Caps hitters in his third win this year. The Fort Wayne TinCaps improve to 44-50 as the Whitecaps fall to 45-49. O'Loughlin set the record for shortest start of any Whitecap this season with his 0.1 innings of work.

The Whitecaps play the penultimate game of this six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps from LMCU Ballpark on Saturday at 7:05 pm. Righty Brendan White gets the start for West Michigan against Fort Wayne righty Gabe Mosser. Our Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2021 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

