Celebrate Dayton Program Presented by Day Air Credit Union to Honor Oakwood HS Girls T&F

August 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - As part of the Celebrate Dayton Program presented by Day Air Credit Union, the Dayton Dragons will honor the Oakwood High School Girls Track and Field Winners during the Sunday, August 22nd game at Day Air Ballpark between the Dragons and Lake County Captains. The game will begin at 2:05 p.m.

Dayton is the home of incredible people who achieve incredible things each and every day. The Celebrate Dayton Program recognizes people in and around the Dayton area for their notable accomplishments during the past year. The Oakwood High School Girls Track and Field Team is being recognized for winning the OHSAA Division II state championship in 2021 - the first state title in program history.

Oakwood earned its first championship this June after finishing second in 2019. Junior Grace Hartman propelled the team by winning the 1,600 and 3,200 meter individual runs. Hartman ran the 1,600 in just 4 minutes 52.08 seconds, while sophomore Bella Butler placed second (4:55:63). Oakwood's 3,200 meter relay team comprised of Hartman, Butler, sophomore Emma Almoney, and senior Hannah Moulton took first place in the event with a time of 9:14:98.

Longtime coach Mark Stiver said, "I'm more excited for the kids than anything else. Things had to fall right, but we thought it was possible."

Hartman told the Dayton Daily News, "Going into this year, we didn't really know what we would have. But we had a lot of girls coming in who were a bit younger. We knew we had a shot at the title. Nothing is ever guaranteed. We got our business done and just did as well as we possible could. Our results were better than we expected. We put in the hard work. We're all just really excited. It's a blessing."

The Dragons play at beautiful, downtown Day Air Ballpark and are scheduled to play 18 more home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time. Single-game tickets for all Dragons 2021 home games are available at www.daytondragons.com or by phone at (937) 228-2287.

